Body Found Near Foster Beach After Swimmer Went Missing In Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) — Search teams found a body in Lake Michigan early Thursday, several hours after a swimmer went missing in the choppy water off Foster Beach.
Two witnesses said they saw a man and a woman swimming in the lake around 12:45 a.m.. The woman got out, but the man disappeared.
The Chicago Fire Department used a helicopter to search the water while divers and ground crews looked for the man.
Divers searched the water until about 2:15 a.m., when the search was called off due to dangerous conditions on the lake.
Around 6:35 a.m., a body was found in the water near Foster Avenue, according to the Fire Department. The Coast Guard was assisting in efforts to recover the body, due to the rough conditions on the lake.
The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement for the lakefront through Friday afternoon, due to strong currents, and waves of up to 7 feet. People visiting Lake Michigan beaches in Illinois were advised to stay out of the water. However, that warning went into effect after the swimmer went into the lake.