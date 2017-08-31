Bulls Add Shawn Respert As Director Of Player Development, Make Coaching Staff Switch

By Cody Westerlund–

(CBS) With a focus on player development now amid a rebuilding process, the Bulls made a series of moves to their basketball operations staff Thursday.

Chicago has hired Shawn Respert as its director of player development. He has spent the past four seasons with the Grizzlies, for whom he was a scout and assistant coach. Prior to that, he worked as an assistant coach with a focus on player development for the Timberwolves for three seasons.

“His knowledge of the game and track record in player development are a great fit for our team,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said in a statement. “He is respected in the NBA, and I know he is excited to begin working with our players.”

Respert played in the NBA from 1995 to 1999. He attended Michigan State.

“I am excited to join an organization that has such a storied tradition like the Bulls,” Respert said in a statement.” I am also thankful to have the chance to work with Fred Hoiberg and the rest of his staff. Knowing the organization’s commitment to player development, I am here to support the players and coaches, as well as management, in our pursuit of developing and improving our team.”

The Bulls also made a swap of two staffers who came with Hoiberg from Iowa State in 2015. Charlie Henry will take over as the Windy City Bulls coach after serving as an assistant on Hoiberg’s staff for the past two seasons. Nate Loenser will join Hoiberg’s coaching staff now after leading Windy City in their inaugural season in the Gatorade League last year. Loenser was a video coordinator for the Bulls in 2015-’16.

In another move, the Bulls promoted Arnold Lee to assistant athletic trainer. He was the head trainer for the Windy City Bulls last season.

