Hurricane Harvey: What If It Happened In Chicago?

CHICAGO (CBS) — What if Chicago was deluged with rain totals left by Hurricane Harvey?
Obviously, Chicago doesn’t get hurricanes, and the record rainfall for O’Hare in a 24 hour period is 9.35 inches. Harvey dumped a record-setting 50 plus inches in some places.
In fact the wettest YEAR on record in Chicago is 50.86 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Based on the 50 inch total, the Washington Post has created an interactive feature that allows users to make comparisons in their own neighborhood.
Millennium Park and the Art Institute would be swamped with five feet of water. Runways at both major Chicago airports would be flooded with 4 to 5 feet.
Here is a sampling of other Chicago locations:
The Loop (Dearborn/Washington): 4 feet deep
Wrigley Field: 4 feet deep
Guaranteed Rate Field: 4.6 feet deep
Jackson Park: 5.7 feet deep
Pullman Neighborhood: 4.1 feet deep
Humboldt Park: 4.3 feet deep
Edgebrook Golf Course: 5.7 feet deep
Loyola Beach: 5.5 feet deep
Midway Airport: 4.7 feet deep
O’Hare Aiport: 4.6 feet deep
Marquette Park: 4.9 feet deep