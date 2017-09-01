Report: Bears To Release Veteran WR Victor Cruz

(CBS) The Bears are releasing veteran receiver Victor Cruz ahead of Saturday’s roster cutdown deadline, as first reported by Josina Anderson of ESPN.
Cruz left Thursday’s preseason finale with a hamstring injury, which came after an inconsistent preseason of work with the Bears. He was signed to a one-year, $2-million deal in May.
With the deadline to reach a 53-man roster set for Saturday at 3 p.m. CT, the Bears have joined teams around the league in getting a head start.
The Bears will waive tight end MyCole Pruitt, offensive lineman Mitchell Kirsch, fullback Freddie Stevenson, offensive lineman Taylor Boggs, cornerback Rashaad Reynolds and quarterback Connor Shaw, as Brad Briggs of the Chicago Tribune first reported.
All of the waived players will placed on the waiver wire and be free to be claimed by any team. Linebacker Kelvin Sheppard, a vested veteran, will be released. The team hasn’t confirmed any of its moves as of late Friday afternoon.
The Bears’ roster is at 81 players following the initial rounds of cuts.