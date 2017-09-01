Chance The Rapper Awards More School Grants

(CBS) — Chicago music phenomenon “Chance The Rapper” on Friday unveiled a list of 20 public schools getting a financial infusion from his non-profit organization dedicated to boosting arts education.
The recording artist raised more than $2 million. With the grants, each school selected to receive the money will fund arts and music programs that were in jeopardy under current budget constraints.
Chance announced the awards at the Harold Washington Cultural Center. He says he hopes to add more schools next year.