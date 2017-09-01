Girl, 12, Raped In Van: Police

(CBS) — Chicago Police say a 12-year-old girl was assaulted by a man in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
Police say the assault happened late Thursday night. The girl was walking near 50th and May when a man came up to her, hit her, forced her into a gray conversion van and sexually assaulted her before she was able to get away.
Authorities say the man is in his mid-30s to early-40s.
A community alert from Chicago Police says the man is wanted for predatory criminal sexual assault.