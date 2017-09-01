Girl, 13, Wounded In West Englewood Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police were searching for the person who shot a 13-year-old girl while she was sitting in the back seat of a car in the West Englewood neighborhood.
Around 10 p.m., the girl was riding in a car near 65th and Bell, when someone came out of a house and started shooting at the car as it passed by, police said.
The girl was shot in the back. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.
Detectives believe the girl might have been wounded in an exchange of gunfire between two gangs.
No one was in custody Friday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.