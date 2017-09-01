Man’s Body Pulled From Lake At 31st Street Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man’s body was pulled out of Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach on Friday.
Around 9 a.m., the Fire Department received a call of a person in the water off 31st Street Beach.
When crews arrived on the scene, it was quickly apparent they were dealing with a dead body in the lake. Due to very choppy conditions on the lake, it took crews until about 10:30 a.m. to pull the man’s body to the shore.
“We had to deal with some difficult wind and wave conditions. This removal of the body from the water took an extended period of time, due to the difficulties and the risks to the rescuers that were attempting to recover the body,” Chicago Fire Department Deputy Chief Ron Dorneker said.
The victim has not yet been identified, and it was unclear how long the person was in the water before the body was spotted, or how the person ended up in the lake.
The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard advisory for the entire lakefront in Illinois through Friday night, due to waves of 4 to 7 feet, and strong currents along the shore.