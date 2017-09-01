Tyler Saladino’s Mustache: It’s Over

(CBS) — Part of the architecture at Guaranteed Rate Field definitely looked a little different Friday.
White Sox infielder Tyler Saladino, who had become known for his long mustache (sometimes accompanied by chin hair), was astoundingly clean-shaven.
The White Sox duly tweeted about the change, but a clear explanation was pending.
Need an “after” shot? The South Siders also tweeted an image of the ‘stache-less Saladino interacting with youngster Elliot McGann, the team’s special guest Friday in honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.
According to White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti, Saladino has already said he can taste the food he’s eating a little better.