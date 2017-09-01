Waves Crash Chicago’s Lakefront

(CBS) — A warning at the lakefront: Stay out of the water.
There’s also dangerous rip currents to worry about.
The timing couldn’t be worse, with the long holiday weekend beginning.
The beach hazard is in effect through Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service, and you can see why. It kept the beach clear Friday.
There’s also a small craft advisory because of water conditions. This was obvious during a Friday morning emergency response on the lake.
A call about a body in the water became a risky retrieval for rescuers at 31st Street Beach. The rough lake conditions made it treacherous for police and fire divers to navigate the choppy waters.
The red flag conditions also made it tough for workers setting up the AVP volleyball tournament at Oak Street Beach. Water was where it shouldn’t be. Waves were crashing over normally foot-friendly paths. Flooding even shut down the Oak Street Beach cafe.
“Walking up along the lakeshore, we’re soaked from the knees down,” Cynthia Kahn of Chicago says.
“I can understand why nobody’s in this water,” says Robert Kindle of Crete, who was celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife, Emily.
The choppy conditions didn’t stop some from soaking in the beach scene, anyway. Bikinis were kept at bay.
By mid-afternoon, the sun shone brightly. Volleyball was in play.