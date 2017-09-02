South Side Parade Urges Dads To Take Kids To School On First Day Of Class

CHICAGO (CBS) — Washington Park was hosting a big back-to-school fair on Saturday, and some of those attending first took place in a symbolic anti-violence march.

Marchers young and old, from Chatham and Grand Crossing, paraded seven blocks down Cottage Grove to Washington Park, urging all adults who could hear to accompany their child to the first day of school.

Chicago Public Schools begin the new school year on Tuesday, Vincent Cain, an administrator with The Black Star Project, said he wants every child possible accompanied by a father or mentor on the first day of classes.

“The hard work is actually showing up. You know, once you get over that hurdle, then everything else is easy from there. You know, we’re just saying, if you show up the first day, then we’ll worry about the next day after that, but let’s try the first day,” he said.

In the midst of all the youthful enthusiasm sat three members of the Tuskegee Airmen, including one of the original World War II pilots. Chicago “DoDo” Chapter president Lee Rapier said the airmen always have believed in setting examples.

“My father was my hero, and I always wanted to make my father proud. So if my father walked to school with me on the first day of school, that made me know that I should be going to school every day,” he said.