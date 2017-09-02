Louisiana Man Killed In NW Indiana Motorcycle Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Louisiana man was killed in a motorcycle crash late Friday in northwest Indiana.
Authorities were called at 11:36 p.m. about a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at U.S. Route 41 and Martha Street in Highland, Indiana, according to a statement from Highland police.
A 2006 GMC Envoy was southbound on U.S. 41 when a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle turned left in front of it toward westbound Martha, police said. Both vehicles had a green light at the time.
The driver of the bike, 40-year-old Joseph Lynch III of Duson, Louisiana, was unconscious when emergency crews arrived, according to police and the Lake County coroner’s office. He was taken to Munster Community Hospital in Munster, where he was pronounced dead at 12:16 a.m.
Lynch died of blunt force trauma from the crash, the coroner’s office said.
A 43-year-old Munster, Indiana, woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle was taken to Northlake Methodist Hospital in Gary with injuries to her legs, police said. The driver of the GMC, a 64-year-old woman from St. John, Indiana, was not injured.
The crash remained under investigation Saturday morning, police said.
