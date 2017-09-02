Report: Bears Waive Kicker Roberto Aguayo

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) The Bears brought in Roberto Aguayo hoping a change of scenery would benefit the 2016 second-round pick, but his struggles only continued. On Saturday morning, he was waived by the team, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Aguayo missed his lone field goal attempt of the preseason, slicing a 49-yard attempt wide right in the second preseason game. By waiving Aguayo, the Bears are committing to Connor Barth as their kicker.

Barth was signed to the team a year ago after the surprising release of Robbie Gould. He connected on 18 of 23 field goal attempt in 2016.

Aguayo was a second-round selection to the Buccaneers in 2016, an odd placement for a specialist to be drafted. He hit just 71 percent of his field goals last season and was waived by Tampa Bay in early August. Aguayo arrived with the Bears hoping to challenge Barth, whom he dethroned as the Buccaneers’ kicker in 2016. His issues with accuracy continued in practice, to the point where John Fox even singled them out after a recent practice.

“I think our kicker had a little bit of a struggle today in some of his field goals, but it was something we knew about Roberto,” Fox said on August 25. “He’s got a very strong leg; he needs to work on his accuracy. That’s why we’re out here practicing.”

By claiming Aguayo off waivers, the Bears committed to paying $428,000 guaranteed of his salary.

Roster cuts must be filed by the 3 p.m. CT deadline.

