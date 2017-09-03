Man Commits Suicide After Fatally Shooting Person By Accident: Police

(CBS) – An Indiana man committed suicide after fatally shooting another person by accident at a party Saturday evening, Hammond Police said.
Police responded to the 7100 block of Osborne Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a person being shot. The first officer arriving on the scene heard an additional gunshot while pulling up, police said.
Witnesses told police there had been a get-together that evening when an attendee, 31-year-old Bryan Carr of Hobart, Ind., accidentally shot another man, Jonathan Culp, 31, of Highland.
Carr attempted to administer first aid to Culp and then told witnesses he “could not live with what he had done” and shot himself, police said.
Carr died at the scene. Culp, the man who had been accidentally shot, was pronounced dead at St. Margaret’s Hospital.