Man Dies After Falling Into Chicago River

(STMW) — A man died Sunday morning after he fell into the Chicago River near the Chinatown neighborhood on the South Side, police said.
Chicago Fire Department divers responded about 1:20 a.m. to a report of a male who fell into the river near Cermak Road and Canal Street, fire officials said.
Police said the 45-year-old man fell off the Cermak Road Bridge while trying to a help a 52-year-old woman, who was just under the bridge at the time.
He was pulled from the water by about 2:15 a.m. and taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the fatality.
Area Central detectives were conducting a death investigation.
