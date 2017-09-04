How An Illinois Salon And Spa Got An Energy Makeover

When Michael Thomas Salon and Day Spa’s lead haircolorist wanted natural light to improve color matching, the salon turned to the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program to help resolve their lighting issues.
Michael Thomas Salon and Day Spa, a full-service hair salon and day spa in Buffalo Grove, IL had 46 halogen bulb fixtures which required frequent replacement and produced artificial lighting.
_____________________________________________
“The new equipment provides a better light,
which is important for haircolorists who rely
on good lighting for what they do.”
_____________________________________________
After a ComEd Energy Efficiency trade ally performed an energy assessment at the salon, the salon purchased LED bulbs with instant incentives. “We really didn’t have to do anything on our end as far as registering with the program” salon manager, Lisa Breen, said, “The trade ally did all the paperwork.” Michael Thomas Salon and Day Spa upgraded its lighting to qualified LED bulbs throughout the salon. “The new equipment provides a better light, which is important for haircolorists who rely on good lighting for the work they do,” Breen said.
Michael Thomas Salon and Day Spa’s improvements will translate into $580 in annual electric cost savings. They received $966 in incentives to help offset the cost of the upgrade, lowering their payback to about 10 months.
GET STARTED TODAY
Contact a trade ally to schedule your assessment.
Trade allies can be found at
ComEd.com/SmallBiz, by calling 855-433-2700,
or by emailing BusinessEE@ComEd.com
For more tips and inspiration for small business owners,
visit CBS Small Business Pulse Chicago.