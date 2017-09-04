White Sox Starter James Shields Day-To-Day After Taking Liner Off Knee

By Bruce Levine–
CHICAGO (CBS) – White Sox right-hander James Shields was listed as day-to-day after taking a line drive off of his knee in the seventh inning of a 5-3 loss to the Indians on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Shields took a line drive directly on the right knee off of the bat of the Indians’ Francisco Mejia. Shields crumbled to the ground and held his knee for an extended period of time before he was able to walk off the field with a minor limp.
X-rays were negative, and the team said Shields was day-to-day. Shields took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.