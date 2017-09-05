Best Cloud Storage Solutions For Your Small Business



With the internet of things, cloud storage has become more than just a way to conserve business resources by storing files and data online. It has become an essential business tool. It allows users to share and collaborate on projects from any location using a variety of devices. Cloud storage is also a vital component of any security system. Storing critical backups on the company server has inherent dangers, such as ransomware attacks or system failures. Keeping backups in the cloud is the best way to ensure a quick recovery. Here is a rundown of the most popular options that provide all the cloud storage features small business owners need to safely share and store digital assets.





Dropbox

Dropbox is a favorite among users. It is known for its reliability and compatibility with other services. Users can integrate with Microsoft Office Online to edit stored Word, PowerPoint and Excel files. To collaborate on a document, simply create a shared folder and set permissions. Dropbox offers 2 GB of free storage. An upgrade to Dropbox Plus is $99 a year and expands storage space to 1 TB.



Google Drive

Google Drive really shines when it comes to collaborating. The intuitive dashboard allows users to quickly set permissions for each file stored in the cloud. Gmail, Google Docs, Google photos and Google Calendar all work together seamlessly with Google Drive. With a few clicks, users can save Gmail attachments to Google Drive for storage. The first 15 GB of storage is free. Upgrades start at $19.99 a year for 100 GB of storage.



Microsoft OneDrive

OneDrive is built into the Windows operating system making it easy to sync Windows devices. Documents, photos and videos are automatically organized and tagged. Microsoft offers 5 GB of free storage. Premium plans, starting at $6.99 a month, expand storage capacity and come with the newest versions of MS Word, PowerPoint, Excel and OneNote.



IDrive

IDrive is another great way to store your backups of files and databases. It has multiple backup and data restoration options, and file size is unlimited, which is an important consideration when doing complete website backups. There is up to 5 GB of storage available for free. An upgrade to 2 TB is $69.50 per year.



Box

Box is loaded with privacy and sharing options making it ideal for collaborative projects. Users can upload almost any type of file, add comments to shared documents, assign tasks and receive notifications when a file has been changed. Business plans start at $5 per month. This includes access for three to 10 users and 100 GB of storage.



This article was written by Gillian Burdett for CBS Small Business Pulse

