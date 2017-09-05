Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo, White Sox’s Jose Abreu Among Roberto Clemente Award Nominees

(CBS) Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu were their team’s respective nominees for the Roberto Clemente Award, which is given annually to the player who “best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team.”
The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation has been instrumental in raising money for cancer research and supporting ill children in a variety of ways. The charitable group recently presented Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago with a $3.5 million endowment.
Abreu also is active in a variety of causes that support area children and has spearheaded new programs to help them during his four years in Chicago.
The award winner will be announced during the World Series. Here’s the full list of nominees: