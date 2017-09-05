Michael Kopech, Eloy Jimenez Named White Sox’s Minor Leaguers Of The Month

(CBS) Triple-A Charlotte right-hander Michael Kopech has been named the White Sox’s minor league pitcher of the month for August/September, while Double-A Birmingham outfielder Eloy Jimenez has been tabbed the minor league player of the month in the organization.
The 20-year-old Kopech was 2-1 with a 1.55 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 29 innings across five starts in August and September. He’s rated as the No. 12 prospect in baseball by MLB.com. He was 9-8 with a 2.88 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings across multiple levels in 2017. Kopech was named the Southern League’s Most Outstanding Pitcher.
Jimenez, 20, hit .345 with seven homers, 19 RBIs and 21 runs in 30 games in August and September. He’s the No. 7 prospect in baseball, per MLB.com.
Acquired by the White Sox in the Jose Quintana trade with the Cubs in mid-July, Jimenez hit .312 with 19 homers, 65 RBIs, 54 runs, a .379 on-base percentage and a .568 slugging percentage in 89 games across multiple levels this season. He was named an All-Star in the Carolina League.