Bears Elevate Mitchell Trubisky To No. 2 Quarterback

(CBS) Bears rookie Mitchell Trubisky has been elevated to the second-string quarterback spot, coach John Fox said Wednesday.
Trubisky has passed veteran Mark Sanchez for that spot behind starter Mike Glennon, and it came after he had an impressive preseason in which he was 36-of-53 for 364 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
“Everybody was pretty impressed with how fast he picked things up,” Fox said.
Trubisky will get the No. 2 quarterback reps and some of the scout-team reps as well in the team’s effort to get him as much work as possible in practice.
“This kid never gets rattled,” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said.
“He’s the same guy every day.”