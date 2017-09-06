2 Injured In Dump Truck Crash On Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were injured in a crash with a dump truck early Wednesday on Lake Shore Drive on the North Side.
The drump truck and car collided shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive near Fullerton, according to Chicago Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez.
A 26-year-old woman and 59-year-old man were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Hernandez said. Their conditions were stabilized.
Chicago Police did not immediately provide information on the crash.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)