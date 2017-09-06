HURRICANE IRMA: Five Things To Know About Irma | Forecast Track | Strongest U.S. Hurricanes Ever Latest From CBS In Miami

Police: Man Wanted For Using Stolen Debit Card At Joliet Liquor Stores

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for using a stolen debit card Saturday in southwest suburban Joliet.

Surveillance images of the man wanted for using a stolen debit card at Joliet liquor stores on Sept. 2. (Credit: Joliet police)

The man stole someone’s debit card and used it at multiple liquor stores in Joliet before it could be reported stolen, according to a statement from Joliet police.

Police have released surveillance images of the man, and are asking anyone with information to call Detective McKeon at (815) 724-3231. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers of Will County at (800) 323-6734.

