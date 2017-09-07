Agency Helps Recycle Solar Eclipse Glasses

(CBS) — The organization Astronomers Without Borders aims to encourage young scientists in developing countries.
They’re starting a nationwide collection for solar eclipse sunglasses. In the Chicago-area, the Solid Waste Agency of Lake County has signed on to help.
Starting Monday, SWALCO spokesperson Merleanne Rampale says, the agency will have four collection sites.
Collection sites include the Fremont Township Administrative offices, Deerfield Public Library, Warren Newport Township Public Library, and the Lindenhust Village Hall.