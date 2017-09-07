HURRICANE IRMA: What We Know About Irma | Costliest U.S. Hurricanes Ever | Strongest U.S. Hurricanes Ever | Deadliest Hurricanes In U.S. History | Some Heading Into Storm Zone On Missions Of Love | Latest From CBS In Miami | 5 Former Presidents Make Appeal

Agency Helps Recycle Solar Eclipse Glasses

By Michele Fiore
(CBS) — The organization Astronomers Without Borders aims to encourage young scientists in developing countries.

They’re starting a nationwide collection for solar eclipse sunglasses. In the Chicago-area, the Solid Waste Agency of Lake County has signed on to help.

Starting Monday, SWALCO spokesperson Merleanne Rampale says, the agency will have four collection sites.

Collection sites include the Fremont Township Administrative offices, Deerfield Public Library, Warren Newport Township Public Library, and the Lindenhust Village Hall.

