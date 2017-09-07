Former Commanders-In-Chief Make Appeal For Hurricane Relief

(CBS) – All five living former U.S. presidents appear in a new video urging Americans to donate to hurricane-relief efforts in Texas.
The public service announcement, “Our Friends in Texas,” was launched Thursday on television and online at OneAmericaAppeal.org. Appearing in a brief video are Jimmy Carter, George Herbert Walker Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
Hurricane Harvey has displaced more than 1 million people and cause an estimated $180 billion in damage.
The ex-presidents stand ready to expand their appeal in the wake of the latest hurricane, Irma.