HURRICANE IRMA: What We Know About Irma | Costliest U.S. Hurricanes Ever | Strongest U.S. Hurricanes Ever | Deadliest Hurricanes In U.S. History | Some Heading Into Storm Zone On Missions Of Love | Latest From CBS In Miami | 5 Former Presidents Make Appeal

Former Commanders-In-Chief Make Appeal For Hurricane Relief

(CBS) – All five living former U.S. presidents appear in a new video urging Americans to donate to hurricane-relief efforts in Texas.

The public service announcement, “Our Friends in Texas,” was launched Thursday on television and online at OneAmericaAppeal.org. Appearing in a brief video are Jimmy Carter, George Herbert Walker Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Hurricane Harvey has displaced more than 1 million people and cause an estimated $180 billion in damage.

The ex-presidents stand ready to expand their appeal in the wake of the latest hurricane, Irma.

 

 

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch