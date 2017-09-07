Saturday Night Live Behind-The-Scenes Exhibition Coming To Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Live from Chicago, It’s Saturday Night Live…The Experience, at least.

The Museum of Broadcast Communications announced Wednesday that it will be bringing visitors behind the scenes of “America’s most iconic, comedic television show” with Saturday Night Live: The Experience.

In collaboration with Universal Brand Development, Saturday Night Live, Broadway Video Enterprises and Premier Exhibitions Inc., the Museum of Broadcast Communications will display a 12,000 square foot exhibition, chronicling the history of the NBC show and taking guests through the weekly schedule of putting the show together.

“We are thrilled to have the Museum of Broadcast Communications chosen as the next home of Saturday Night Live: The Experience,” said Larry Wert, Chairman of the Museum of Broadcast Communications, in a statement. “It is a perfect fit for Chicago since countless actors and writers cut their comedic chops here before being discovered by SNL, and we are going to have a lot of fun with this. Saturday Night Live has never been hotter and we are excited to add this to the historic significance of the museum.”

Saturday Night Live: The Experience debuted in New York City. Chicago marks the second stop in the exhibition’s national tour.

The exhibition features 10 galleries bringing visitors into the office of executive producer Lorne Michaels, the writers room, control room and more. The experience highlights more than 500 authentic artifacts, including iconic costumes, original sets, props and scripts; and concludes with a full-scale replica recreation of SNL’s longtime home in New York, Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center.

And just for Chicago…

The experience is expected to highlight Chicago’s connection to Saturday Night Live with sets and costumes such as, the Wayne’s World set, Bill Murray’s lounge singer jacket, Matt Foley’s suit, the Killer Bees’ costume and Gilda Radner’s shoes.

The Museum of Broadcast Communications also said ticketed special events, such as “Conversations in Comedy” bringing in actors, writers, set and costume designers to speak about their experiences on Saturday Night Live, will occur throughout the exhibition run.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 8. Prices are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students. Children under 12 are free. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Saturday Night Live: The Experience website.