Suburban Couple Filling Hurricane-Relief Trailer

(CBS) — As Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida, relief efforts continue for victims of Hurricane Harvey.  A semi-trailer is being loaded in southwest suburban Burr Ridge for transport to Texas.

Peter Smolka and wife Edyta arranged for the truck, which is parked outside of the Burr Ridge police station, at 7770 S. County Line Road.

Supplies are filling up inside a trailer parked in Burr Ridge that will go to Texas. (courtesy: Edyta Smolka/Facebook)

For the past week, they have accepted cleaning supplies, clothing of all sizes and canned food.

Mayor Mickey Straub says the Smolkas hope to be on the road to Houston by Sunday morning but hope to fill the truck by 5 p.m. Friday.

They will spend Saturday packing the truck for the 1,100-mile trip.

Straub says in the final stages of their collection drive, their biggest needs are for paper towels, toilet papers, cleaning supplies and school supplies.

