At Least 1 Injured In Gurnee Explosion

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person was injured Friday in a Gurnee explosion that completely leveled a home and blasted debris several blocks away.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports.

Fire officials say the vacant house, located in the 18000 block of West Streamwood Court, exploded around 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

Initially the Gurnee Fire Department Battalion Chief James Pellitteri said it was a miracle that no one was injured. A body, however, was later located near the explosion.

Nearby homes were hit by debris, with one neighbor saying, “My bedroom blind blew out.”

Another neighbor’s window blew out and others say their lights even started flickering.

“I thought it was my car exploding or the garage, or I thought it was a big firework. But my husband said ‘no, it’s something worse than that,'” Sheryl Perez said.

Crews remained on the scene at 10 p.m., working to cut gas lines and stop the flames.

#BREAKING – Officials confirm body found at scene of house explosion in Gurnee, IL @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/rKzN4Y61So — Greg Kelly (@CBS2Greg) September 9, 2017

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.