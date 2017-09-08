Hurricane Irma: Five Things We Know Today

CHICAGO (CBS) — Irma is one of the strongest hurricanes ever in the Atlantic and is on a collision course with South Florida.
Here are five things we know about Irma, as of Friday morning.
1) The storm is now a strong Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 miles her hour, down from its peak winds of 185 mph. It is still a major, very dangerous storm.
2) Irma will pass between the north coast of Cuba the central Bahamas on Friday, before taking a turn north toward Florida.
3) Based on the current track, Irma is expected to make landfall on Florida early Sunday morning and then pass over the entire state all day, before moving into Georgia.
4) Most of Florida is expected to get 6 inches to 15 inches of rain, more on the east side, less on the west. Storm surges along the coast and destruction from high winds are an even bigger concern.
5) CBS Miami meteorologist Craig Setzer reports that the exact track of the storm can still change and that the area of severe impact might not be known until Saturday evening, just a few hours before landfall. Setzer cautions that’s a lesson learned from Hurricane Andrew, which shifted until just a few hours before impact.