Bears, Akiem Hicks Agree To 4-Year Extension

By Chris Emma —

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks agreed to terms Saturday on a four-year deal, a source said. NFL Media was first to report the extension.

The deal is worth up to $48 million and $30 million guaranteed. The Bears have not yet made the deal official.

Hicks and the Bears have been negotiating ever since training camp in July. Hicks hired agent Drew Rosenhaus and Rosenhaus Sports Representation this summer.

Hicks joined the Bears in March of 2016 on a two-year deal worth $10 million. He had previously struggled with the Saints and Patriots, but delivered a career year with the change of scenery in Chicago, posting seven sacks on the season.

Ever since signing in Chicago, Hicks became enamored with the team and city. He had hoped for a long-term deal, speaking of it back in July.

“I love the city, man,” Hicks said. “I was coming to Chicago long before I played for the Bears. My mother’s from here. I know when I was a free agent and my mom found out that — I’m a momma’s boy, obviously — when my mom found out Chicago was a team that was interested in me coming here, she was ecstatic. She was excited. She wanted me to be here. She wanted to be able to come here and see her son play in her home city.

“In living here, I’ve grown to love it. Go Cubs. I just enjoy my time here and I’m completely open to ending my career here. … I know that I’m interested in playing here for a long time.”