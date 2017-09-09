Illinois Offers Assistance To Current, Future Irma Victims

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois is helping those who are, or could become, victims of Hurricane Irma, and the help is going far beyond the nation’s borders.
Gov. Bruce Rauner says 800 National Guard personnel are being dispatched to Florida. Six C-130 international guard transport planes have already been sent to Florida and South Carolina. Furthermore, Rauner says, supplies are being prepared for shipment, just as they were for Texas and Hurricane Harvey.
DeVry University, a Downers Grove-based college, has also appealed to the state on behalf of its medical school on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin.
“To assist the evacuation and relocation of 500 students and faculty from the DeVry campus, we’re working with the state department right now,” Gov. Rauner said.
He added that the relocation could include temporary housing while the school attempts to get back on its feet in a new location.