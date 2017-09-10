Bears WR Kevin White Suffers Shoulder Injury In 2017 Opener

By Chris Emma–

CHICAGO (CBS) — A sense of devastation went through Bears tight end Zach Miller’s voice as he broached the subject.

Miller has dealt with his share of misfortune with injuries, forced to fight back to the field and prove himself all over again. He’s been in the shoes of teammate Kevin White before, which is why it hurt seeing the third-year receiver leave a 23-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday hurt once again.

After hauling in his second catch of the day in the fourth quarter, White removed himself from the game with a shoulder injury. He was later ruled out for the remainder of the game, with coach John Fox unaware of the extent immediately after the game.

For White, it’s the second time he has left early through that northwest tunnel in just five NFL games during his first three seasons. After dealing with two surgeries in his left leg in the past couple years, White reportedly left the locker room Sunday with his shoulder in a sling.

The fear is that White suffered a broken collarbone and will require his third season-ending surgery in as many years, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

“It sucks,” Miller said. “You can’t control that stuff. Kevin is such a good football player. He’s had unfortunate stuff happen to him early in his career. It won’t derail the kid. It won’t. I mean, if I can do it, he can do it. I mean, I’m from a little town of 300 people and came from Division II, and have been in this thing for a long time, bounced back from a lot of injuries. Kevin can do the same exact thing.

“Hopefully it’s not terrible. That’s a blow to our football team. It’s a blow to him, but it’s a blow to us too. He’ll bounce back. He’s got to. He doesn’t have a choice.”

The Bears should know more of White’s injury by Monday when Fox addresses the media at Halas Hall. For now, the team is holding its breath again with the young receiver.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.