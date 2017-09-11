Bears Will Place Kevin White On Injured Reserve With Fractured Shoulder Blade

(CBS) For the third straight year, a devastating injury is cutting Bears receiver Kevin White’s season drastically short.
In a 23-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday, White suffered a fractured shoulder blade, coach John Fox confirmed Monday. It’s not yet known whether White will have surgery, Fox added.
“My heart goes out to him,” Fox said. “He was pretty upset about it last night.”
This marks the third time in as many years that White, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 draft, has suffered an injury that will keep him out an extended period of time. In 2015, he suffered a stress fracture in his shin that required surgery, and he didn’t appear in a game. In 2016, he played in four games before suffering a fractured fibula and needing surgery.
The 25-year-old White has 21 catches in five career games.
In other Bears injury news, linebacker Jerrell Freeman has a pectoral injury in addition to being in the concussion protocol, Fox confirmed, and running back Benny Cunningham has a high ankle sprain.