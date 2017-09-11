Police: Alcohol May Be Factor In Near West Side Crash That Injured 6

CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were injured early Monday in a Near West Side crash that may have been alcohol-related, police said.
About 12:10 a.m., a southbound 1992 Volvo ran a red light at South Oakley Boulevard and was struck on the driver’s side by a Dodge Charger that was westbound in the 2300 block of West Van Buren Street, according to Chicago Police. The Charger, which had a green light, then veered into a light pole.
The Volvo’s occupants, a male and four females, were all taken to hospitals, police said. The females were listed in serious-but-stable condition, and the male was critically injured.
The driver of the Charger, a 30-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, police said.
At least one person was pinned inside one of the vehicles, according to Chicago Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez. Two people were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital; two people were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital; and two people were taken to Stroger Hospital.
Alcohol may have played a role in the crash, police said.
