Woman Dead, 2 Injured In University Village Rollover Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed and two people were critically injured in a rollover crash early Monday in the University Village neighborhood.
Officers responded about 2:35 a.m. and found an Nissan Altima on its hood with significant damage in the 1000 block of West Roosevelt, according to Chicago Police.
A 26-year-old woman was lying in the street nearby. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.
Two other people were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Stroger Hospital, said Chicago Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known as the police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)