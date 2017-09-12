Apple Debuts “Animoji,” Animated Emoji For iPhone X

CHICAGO (CBS) — Apple debuted a new “Animoji” feature during the presentation of iPhone X Tuesday, which are animated versions of the popular emojis found on the iPhone.

During the long-awaited unveiling, Apple described Animoji as “custom animated messages that use your voice and reflect your facial expressions.”

Nifty!

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, demonstrated the fancy new feature by recording a series of messages, which then turned into animated talking animals. Because it’s important, Federighi used the fox and alien emojis in his example. Solid selections.

By working with Snapchat, Apple was able to create a feature similar to the mobile app’s filters, which, as we know, help transform users into lovable dogs. Apple referred to their feature as face overlays.

“These are emojis that you control with your face,” said Phillip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing. “Animojis track more than 50 facial-muscle movements.”

As you can imagine, people quickly took to Twitter to gauge whether this is cool or creepy.

The Twitter world was also quick to point out a potential flaw in the face-scanning feature…

How will faceid work if they are two faced #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/s5HXND8EYL — . (@itsluisagibson) September 12, 2017

Valid concern. Equally as concerning, however, is if you do indeed buy the iPhone X, you can, literally, be the infamous poop emoji.

Humanity has come to this: animated 💩 emoji on iPhone X #appleevent pic.twitter.com/u54o9GFFOw — Geoffrey A. Fowler (@geoffreyfowler) September 12, 2017

Yep.

Animojis are created and shared from within Apple Messages. As long as you steer clear of aforementioned emojis, these little guys look like they’ll be a lot of fun to send and receive.

iPhone X becomes available for ordering on Oct. 22nd, and will be available in stores starting on Nov. 3rd.