Bears Great Brian Urlacher A Nominee For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) Bears great Brian Urlacher is a step closer to Canton, named Tuesday as a nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2018.
Urlacher is one of 108 players on the ballot and one of only 11 first-year nominees, joining the likes of Randy Moss and Ray Lewis in that company.
Urlacher played in 182 games over 13 NFL seasons, all with the Bears, recording 1,040 tackles, 22 interceptions and four touchdowns in his career.
Former Bears Jay Hilgenberg and Wilbur Marshall are also included on the ballot. The 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be selected and announced on February 3. Induction will held next August in Canton, Ohio.