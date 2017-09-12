Man Charged After Drone Hovers Outside High Rise

(CBS) – A Chicago man faces misdemeanor criminal charges after a camera-equipped drone was seen hovering outside a residential high rise.
A 52-year-old female “victim” observed the drone flying outside the 42nd floor of a condo tower in the 500 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Chicago police tell CBS 2. The device had a camera attached to it and was “hovering in the area for a long period of time, without consent from building management,” police say.
Amit Kleiman, 31, attempted to recover the drone when it landed on the third floor, police say.
He was charged with one count of criminal trespass; reckless conduct; and breach of peace. Kleiman was also charged with two counts of having a small unmanned aircraft, police say.