White Sox Will Open 2018 Season At Royals Next March 29

(CBS) The White Sox will open the 2018 season at the Kansas City Royals next March 29, it was revealed Tuesday as MLB schedules were released.
The White Sox will host the Tigers in their home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field next April 5 after a six-game road trip at Kansas City and Toronto to open the season.
Breaking from the recent setup of playing one set of four games split between the two sides of town, the White Sox and Cubs will square off in two separate series in 2018. They’ll play May 11-13 at Wrigley Field and from Sept. 21-23 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Chicago has two long road trips in 2018. The first is a 10-game set from June 29-July 8, when it plays at Texas, at Cincinnati and at Houston. The second is a nine-game set from Sept. 10-20, when it plays at Kansas City, at Baltimore and at Cleveland.