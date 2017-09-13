Cubs Name Victor Caratini, Jen-Ho Tseng Their Minor Leaguers Of The Year

(CBS) The Cubs have named catcher Victor Caratini their minor league player of the year and right-hander Jen-Ho Tseng their minor league pitcher of the year, they announced Wednesday afternoon.
The 24-year-old Caratini hit .342 with 27 doubles, 10 homers, 61 RBIs and 50 runs in 83 games at Triple-A Iowa this season. He also made his big league debut, getting called up in late June and hitting .250 with a homer and two RBIs in his stint with the Cubs. Caratini received midseason and end-of-season All-Star honors in the Pacific Coast League.
The 22-year-old Tseng was 13-4 with a 2.54 ERA in 145 1/3 innings in 24 starts across Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa in 2017. That included a 6-1 mark with a 1.80 ERA in nine starts at Triple-A.
Caratini and Tseng will be honored in a pregame ceremony before the Cubs host the Cardinals on Friday at 1:20 p.m. at Wrigley Field.