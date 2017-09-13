Warm Weekend Won’t Delay Autumn Ski Jump Competition

Summer-like weather this weekend won’t get in the way of an annual ski jumping tournament in Fox River Grove.
For 32 years, the Norge Ski Club has hosted the Autumn Ski Jump. Unlike this winter’s ski jumping championships that had to be postponed due to warm weather and no snow, this event is not dependent on the weather.
“The hill which is normally full of snow for the winter tournament is covered in plastic mats, and we wet these mats. It’s almost like a hula skirt material, and it’s almost the same sensation as landing on snow,” club spokesman Charlie Sedivec said.
Top jumpers from around the country and from the club will compete in events from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to Sedevic.
The tournament also will include brats, hot dogs, pizza, popcorn, soda, beer, wine, and other refreshments.
Admission is $15 at the gate, or $10 to $11 in advance. To find out how to purchase tickets in advance, click here.
Kids under 12 get in free. Parking also is free.