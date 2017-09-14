Elk Grove Woman Sends Big Donation To Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Elk Grove Village woman decided to do something to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in her hometown of Katy, Texas, but few expected she’d provide quite as much help. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
About 10,000 pounds of supplies – that is what Rocio Rosales collected for victims of Harvey and is delivering to St. Bartholomew the Apostle Church in Katy, Texas which has set up a center to help hurricane victims.
Janice Moreno runs the center.
“It’s truly appreciated and the need is here. And we are just happy that we are able to help out the community,” Moreno said.
Originally, Rosales and her husband, Enrique, a truck driver, planned to rent a truck and drive everything down to Katy themselves. But Enrique’s employer, XPO Logistics, volunteered to pack up and deliver the items to Texas for free.
Romero said she’s so grateful for Rosales, as well as all the people in the Chicago-area who donated to help victims of Harvey.