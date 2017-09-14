Metra Train Strikes Pedestrian Near Highwood, Causes Extensive Delays

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Metra train on the Union Pacific North Line fatally struck a pedestrian early Thursday near north suburban Highwood, causing extensive delays throughout the morning commute.
Inbound train No. 300, scheduled to arrive at Ogilvie Transportation Center at 5:23 a.m., was stopped shortly before 5 a.m. after striking a pedestrian south of the Highwood station, 317 Green Bay Rd., according to an alert from Metra.
The pedestrian was killed, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. Additional information was not available.
All inbound train movement was subsequently halted south of the station, the transit agency said. Commuters were urged to seek alternate transportation on the Milwaukee District North Line and listen to platform announcements or refer to Track Your Train on metrarail.com for service changes.
Extensive delays were anticipated, the transit agency said.
The CTA was honoring Metra tickets throughout the morning commute on the Purple Line, near the Wilmette and Evanston stations from Linden to Howard; on the Red Line, near the Jarvis, Morse and Howard stations; and on the Brown Line at Damen, Metra said.
The Highwood Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for additional details on the incident.
