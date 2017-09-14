No Foul Play In Rosemont Hotel Freezer Death, Activist Suggests

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) — For days, the big question has been this: How did Kenneka Jenkins end up in a Rosemont hotel walk-in freezer?

Thursday, Chicago crisis responder Andrew Holmes helped shed some light on the 19-year-old Chicago woman’s mysterious death.

He says he watched surveillance video that shows Jenkins walking, on her own, into the basement freezer. She appeared to be trying to find her way back upstairs to the lobby, trying different doors, Holmes says.

“We all wanted to know: Did anybody pull her down there? Did anybody force her down there? Was anybody on the other side in that room when she got down there? And the answer to that is no,” Holmes said.

“She walked into that unsecured area that should have been secured,” he added.

Jenkins was found dead inside the freezer early Sunday after attending a party at the Crowne Plaza Rosemont. Her family previously said she went to a party at the hotel with friends late Friday night before going missing. Her friends called family members Saturday morning to say they couldn’t find her.

After news of the death broke, a social-media firestorm erupted, with some people suggesting Jenkins fell victim to foul play.

Protesters and family members converged on the hotel Wednesday, demanding answers from the village government and hotel operators.

Police say they have now officially released the surveillance video to Jenkins’ mother and to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, which requested the material. Autopsy results are pending.

Also Thursday, the Crowne Plaza offered to pay for the funeral expenses for Jenkins.

Holmes, meanwhile, asked people to stop speculating and making accusations on social media. If someone thinks they have evidence, they should go to police, he said.

Attorneys representing the hotel say the walk-in freezer cannot be locked from the inside.

A death investigation continues. Holmes says he can’t comment on all of the video he reviewed because police are still working on the case.