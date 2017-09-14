Surging Cubs Finish Off Sweep Of Mets With 14-6 Win

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Rizzo homered and had three hits, Jason Heyward went deep and drove in four and the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets, 14-6, on Thursday night.

Chicago’s offense helped overcome a shaky debut by pitcher Jen-Ho Tseng to complete a three-game sweep.

The Cubs outscored the Mets 39-14 this week after being outscored 20-3 in a weekend three-game sweep by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kris Bryant added two RBIs as the Cubs extended their NL Central lead to three games over Milwaukee and St. Louis, with the Cardinals coming to Wrigley Field for three games this weekend.

Tseng threw behind the first batter he faced, fell down while covering first base on the second batter for an error and later hit a batter with a pitch in the first inning.

The Taiwanese 22-year-old went three innings, giving up five runs and five hits with six strikeouts. Tseng was Chicago’s minor league pitcher of the year, going 13-4 with a 2.54 ERA in 24 starts for Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.

Mike Montgomery and Brian Duensing (1-1) followed Tseng with two scoreless innings each.

Seth Lugo (6-5) was charged with eight runs, seven earned, with nine hits and a walk over three innings.

The Mets took a 5-3 lead in the third inning on back-to-back home runs by Dominic Smith and Travis d’Arnaud.

Consecutive RBI doubles by Jon Jay, Bryant and Rizzo highlighted a five-run fourth inning as the Cubs rallied with nine straight runs.

One night after knocking in six off the bench, Albert Almora Jr. had a two-run, pinch-hit double in the sixth. Heyward added a three-run home run later in the inning to make it 14-5.

Tomas Nido had his first career hit and RBI for the Mets in the ninth.

HELPING HAND

Cubs manager Joe Maddon donated $25,000 to Hurricane Irma relief efforts in Florida through his Respect 90 Foundation.

The former Tampa Bay Rays manager lives in Florida with his wife, Jaye. Maddon said he was approached to help by the Salvation Army.

Maddon has a restaurant, Ava, in Tampa, Florida, that delivered meals on Thursday and will again Friday to the Salvation Army.

“This is our small attempt to help out,” Maddon said.

ANOTHER DEBUT

Cubs catcher Taylor Davis, 27, also made his first career start. Maddon said he wanted a familiar look behind the plate for Tseng, who played with Davis in Iowa.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Noah Syndergaard (lat) was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday. He hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since April 30. The Mets aren’t ruling out a return this season. “We owe it to ourselves as an organization to say we’ve got to get Noah out there,” manager Terry Collins said. “Peace of mind for us, peace of mind for him.” … INF T.J. Rivera (right elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery. … INF Amed Rosario left the game in the fifth inning with a tight hip flexor. … D’Arnaud left the game in the sixth inning with a twisted right knee.

Cubs: RHP Jake Arrieta (right hamstring strain) threw off a mound Thursday. He could throw a bullpen session this weekend. … Maddon said the Cubs could have a timetable for the return of INF Addison Russell (right foot) on Friday. Russell has been working out in preparation for a return from the 10-day disabled list, which he has been on since Aug. 3.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Rafael Montero (5-9, 5.05 ERA) will open a three-game series Friday in Atlanta against LHP Sean Newcomb (2-8, 4.38). Montero will look to extend his career-high winning streak to four games.

Cubs: RHP John Lackey (11-11, 4.65) will pitch the first of three at home Friday against RHP Carlos Martinez (11-10, 3.33) and St. Louis.

