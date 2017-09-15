Bears’ Jordan Howard Listed As Questionable For Sunday Against Buccaneers

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) After hurting his shoulder in the season opener, Bears running back Jordan Howard has been officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest with the Buccaneers, the team announced Friday at Halas Hall.
Howard has been practicing in a limited fashion during the week as he maintains the ailment to his right shoulder, which flared up as he dove to the end zone for his first touchdown of the season in a loss to the Falcons last Sunday at Soldier Field. Howard has been a participant during the portion of practice open to media viewing.
The Bears have also listed guard Kyle Long (ankle), linebacker Leonard Floyd (back), cornerback Prince Amukamara (ankle), receiver Markus Wheaton (finger), defensive back Deon Bush (hamstring) and receiver Josh Bellamy (ankle) as questionable. Running back Benny Cunningham (ankle) is doubtful after sitting out of practice during the week with an ankle injury.
With Long missing the opener, the Bears inserted veteran Tom Compton in at left guard while leaving Hroniss Grasu available as depth off the bench. Kyle Fuller will start at cornerback if Amukamara is unable to fully participate Sunday.
Kickoff between the Bears (0-1) and Buccaneers (0-0) comes noon CT on Sunday from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
