Lisa Madigan Won’t Run For Fifth Term As Illinois Attorney General

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says she won’t run for a fifth term next year.
The surprise announcement came from Madigan’s office Friday morning.
“After serving as Illinois Attorney General for over 14 years, today I am announcing that I will not seek reelection,” Madigan said in a prepared statement.
Madigan, the state’s longest-serving attorney general, did not say what she plans to do after leaving office when her term expires in 2019.
“I still have much work to do on many important issues, and I will continue to give my best to the people of Illinois and the Office of Attorney General every day through the end of my term in January 2019,” she said. “As I look ahead, I believe that the end of my fourth term as Attorney General will be the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I have dedicated my career to helping people. That will continue to be my focus, and I am looking forward to finding new ways to do that with the passion that I have brought to my work as Attorney General.”
Questions regularly rose about whether Madigan would run for governor, but she never did, often saying she would not run for governor while her father, House Speaker Michael Madigan remained in office.
The speaker said, “No father could be prouder of his daughter’s personal and professional accomplishments, and I look forward to watching her continue her commitment to helping people in a new capacity.”
Developing…