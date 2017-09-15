Man Wounded In Parkway Gardens Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 38-year-old man was shot early Friday near the Parkway Gardens housing complex on the South Side.
The shooting happened about 3:45 a.m. in the 6400 block of South King Drive, according to Chicago Police. The man was being uncooperative with police, and details on the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)