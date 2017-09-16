Levine: Cubs’ Willson Contreras Appealing After Being Handed 2-Game Suspension

By Bruce Levine —

CHICAGO (CBS) — The aftermath of the dust-up between plate umpire Jordan Baker and pitcher John Lackey on Friday has had ramifications for the Chicago Cubs.

Catcher Willson Contreras has been suspended two games and fined an undisclosed amount of money for his part in the 5th-inning argument with Baker. During the dispute, Contreras threw his catcher’s mask down in disgust and, bouncing, it hit Baker in the leg.

After Lackey was ejected for confronting Baker on a missed called, strike three to the Cardinals’ Carlos Martinez, Contreras became animated in his conversation with the umpire and had to be restrained by teammates.

“Excessive arguing and throwing of equipment” were cited as the reasons for his suspension. The verdict came down from Joe Torre, MLB’s VP of operations chief.

The hope on appeal is that Torre takes into consideration that Contreras was the third party in this disagreement between Baker and Lackey.

“We will wait for the suspension to play through,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “We will try to figure it out and make the best of it.”

MLB allows players who are fined or suspended to continue to play while an appeal process is underway. Contreras was in the Cubs lineup and batting fourth on Saturday afternoon against the Cardinals.

“Willson is a wonderful young man,” Maddon continued. “He is emotional. We are all working on having him curb that a bit. That was a little bit difficult yesterday, but he does play with his hair on fire.”

Lackey was also fined an undisclosed amount of money for his part in Friday’s ejection and outburst.

