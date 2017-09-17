Nearly 100 New CPD Officers Hit The Streets

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly 100 new probationary police officers will hit Chicago’s streets to start field training and neighborhood patrol, Chicago Police said on Sunday.
The 96 new officers are part of CPD’s efforts to add nearly 1,000 new police officers to the department by the end of 2018.
Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi says most of the city’s 22 police districts will receive some additional manpower, with larger amounts going to more active areas on the South and West sides.
Another class of new officers, which will be similar in size, is scheduled to be implemented in October.